Man Utd improving but second place not good enough: Maguire

Manchester United have shown steady improvement this season but second place in the Premier League will never be good enough, captain Harry Maguire said.

United finished runners-up, 12 points behind champions Manchester City, but they can still end the season on a high as they face Villarreal in Wednesday's Europa League final.

"From last season to this season we're definitely improving," Maguire said in an interview on The Overlap YouTube channel.

"We've actually been on a good run ourselves and the run City have been on has just been incredible. You have got to give them credit. They broke away with something like 20-odd games on the bounce.

"We dropped some silly points in silly games. We know we can do better in some games and be a bit more ruthless in others and really have great belief in the bigger games that we can go and win that game.

"We've got to be winning Premier League titles. Second isn't good enough, and I'm sure the lads all agree on that."

The centre back could miss the Europa League final as he has not fully recovered from an ankle ligament injury sustained in their 3-1 victory at Aston Villa this month.

The injury is also a worry for England coach Gareth Southgate, who will name a provisional extended squad ahead of Euro 2020.

- Reuters