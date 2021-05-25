Protest action causes widespread disruptions across Bay

Roads across Nelson Mandela Bay were blocked early on Tuesday morning, reportedly linked to a widespread taxi strike.

Reports of burning tyres on a number of busy roads, and isolated incidents of vehicles being pelted with stones, started circulating from as early as 5am.

“At this stage the reason for the strike has not officially been communicated to any authorities, but we believe it is related to disputes within the taxi industry,” a police official said.

Law enforcement officials were on standby to monitor protests.

Access routes leading to and from Gqeberha, as well as routes around Kwazakele, KwaDwesi, Motherwell, Zwide and the northern areas were affected.

Around Gqeberha, the R75 and Addo Road, between Kariega and Motherwell, were blocked. Cape Road, in the vicinity or Greenbushes, was also affected.

Disruptive protests were also reported at taxi ranks in Njoli Street in Kwazakele, Motherwell and Govan Mbeki.

In the northern areas Booysen Park Drive, Nooitgedacht Road and William Slammert Drive were disrupted by groups of protesters.

Motorists were warned to take the necessary precautions to stay safe on the roads.

This is a developing story.

