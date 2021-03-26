“We did our best — people may not understand how hard we try but we hope that they do because we try hard to win games‚” Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Tau‚ who scored the 52nd-minute equaliser against Ghana, said.

“It is difficult in these times of Covid-19 but we are looking forward to the next game in Sudan.

"We didn’t have enough days to prepare but we reacted well and it can only get better.”

Bafana had just three training sessions before meeting Ghana‚ and‚ like the Black Stars‚ were depleted by European clubs declining to release players over Covid-19 concerns.

Bafana missed chances to dominate Ghana‚ who qualified from the point gained from Thursday’s draw.

Tau was asked about the difficult circumstances all national teams have faced on the back during the global pandemic that wiped out much of the regular international football calendar in 2020 and whether he felt SA fans fully understood such challenges.

He said he believed Bafana put together a convincing enough performance against Ghana‚ bar failing to take more chances.

“It is a fair result but we would have loved to win the match at home.

"They scored first and we had to react to that but we couldn’t get the second goal [after Tau’s equaliser] — but I will take a draw going into the next game.