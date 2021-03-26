Warriors all-rounder named in SA side to face Pakistan

Lubbe aiming for growth in national circles

PREMIUM

Warriors all-rounder Wihan Lubbe wants to use his call-up to the SA national side as a stepping stone for bigger things as he prepares to join the squad for the inbound tour against Pakistan in April.



Lubbe, who was named in the 17-man T20 squad who will play four KFC T20i matches against their Asian counterparts in Johannesburg and Pretoria, said he saw this as an opportunity to gain experience playing international cricket...

