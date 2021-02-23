Bizana Pondo Chiefs sack head coach Motsoeneng

The vicious circle of the football coaching industry has claimed yet another victim after Tshepo Motsoeneng was shown the door by Bizana Pondo Chiefs just after a string of horrid results.

The team is campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship for the first time after Motsoeneng guided them to promotion from the ABC Motsepe League playoffs.

However, they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the table following a bad start to the season.

Under Motsoeneng the club became the whipping boys of the division. They have played 14 games; won three, drawn three and lost eight leaving them with a point’s tally of 12. The last straw proved to be the 2-1 defeat to Free State Stars on Sunday.

The former SuperSport United goalkeeper will be replaced by newly appointed assistant coach Julius Dube, who will take over as the caretaker coach of the club immediately.

The Hunters' chairman Nkosinathi Mqokiyana spoke about the club’s decision to cut ties with the 41-year-old.

“The decision to part ways with Coach Motsoeneng was not an easy decision. He has served the club well with loyalty and it is sad that we have to part ways. We have considered many aspects related to the club,” said Mqokiyana in a statement.

“Motsoeneng has a rich history in helping the club gain promotion to GladAfrica Championship together with our players, who contributed immensely, boosting with clean sheets playing at home. It is time now time for the club to be led by somebody else,” added Mqokiyana.

Pondo Chiefs will next be in action on March 6, giving the new man at the helm time to sort out team.