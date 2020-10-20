"I did not want to start him [against Maritzburg on Sunday] and I should have‚ maybe‚ but obviously with hindsight everything is always easy for you‚" Hunt said.

“I thought he's certainly one for me‚ he can cover distances‚ he’s got a great engine and he can play.

"I mean he came on [in the second half] and in the first 30 seconds he played that big long ball to (Bernard) Parker and Parker could have scored.

“So ja‚ he’s got range of passing‚ I mean he's a fullback‚ he's a midfielder and I think he's got it.

"You know it worked [on Sunday] but he is a young player‚ he needs a bit of time and I will give him time.

"I will work with him and show him a few things‚ and we will see how it goes."

Hunt's hands are tired at the moment as he cannot refresh the Chiefs squad and bring in new personnel.

The Chiefs coach has to make do with the same squad that finished as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns last season and he has had to find creative ways to make the best out of a tricky situation.

While rivals Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates and many others have been splashing out on new players‚ Chiefs cannot go anywhere near the transfer market as they are awaiting the outcome of the appeal they made at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the two -window transfer ban the club had slapped on them by Fifa regarding the Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

Chiefs presented their case to CAS on September 8 and 9.

Fifa imposed the ban on Chiefs in February‚ after Amakhosi were found guilty of signing "Dax" in 2018 when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

Hunt has turned to senior players like Parker during these tricky times and the much vilified player looked a breath of fresh air under new instructions on Sunday.

Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat will also be expected to lead from the front as the club continues to wait for CAS to announce a decision.

"Obviously we brought on [Leonardo] Castro [against Maritzburg] who has not trained at all‚" Hunt said.

"You know‚ I think he trained maybe one or two days since I have been here‚ so he has not done anything.

"You can see he is not fit‚ I did not think he was going to last 45 minutes. I thought I was going to have to take him off if we went to extra time.

"At least he gave us something to play towards and we looked much better with Billiat in and around there. So it was good‚ much better.

Chiefs open their account in the league on Saturday when they host Sundowns at FNB Stadium.