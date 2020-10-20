More than 170 new cases of Covid-19 recording in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded at least 172 new cases of Covid-19.

According to information provided by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, as of October 18 there were 172 new cases, bringing the total number of active Covid-19 cases to 349.

Since the coronavirus first occurred in the metro, 1,080 residents have died and at least 21,735 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the statistics, Motherwell, Uitenhage and Bethelsdorp have the most active cases with 79, 65 and 32 respectively.

They are closely followed by KwaNobuhle with 31 cases and Kwazakhele with 29 active cases.

On Monday TimesLIVE reported that SA was one of the top 12 countries in the world and the leading African country registering the most deaths related to Covid-19.