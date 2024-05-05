Elephants emerge with derby bragging rights
Team beat arch-rivals the Border Bulldogs 38-17 at the Wolfson Stadium
EP's Elephants emerged with regional derby bragging rights when they downed arch-rivals the Border Bulldogs 38-17 at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.
The victory enabled EP to snap five-match losing streak in a battle between the SA Cup's basement dwellers in Kwazakhele...
