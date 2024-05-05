Four tries for Hobson as Grey outduel Makhanda rivals

Grey High hooker Jon Hobson profited from the power of his team’s driving maul to cross for four tries as the hosts outplayed a courageous Graeme College 29-7 in the Grey High Rugby Festival on the Kolisi Field in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Their match concluded another highly entertaining schools festival, with Durban team Westville producing some thrilling running rugby in outgunning Durbanville (41-17) and Dale (52-12), while Jeppe from Johannesburg also stood out with their wins over Graeme (29-3) and St Andrew’s (33-5).
Grey lost their inter-schools game against Graeme last year and were wary of opponents who never back down from a challenge.
But they controlled the match up front with their bigger forwards and their Makhanda rivals had few answers to their driving mauls, which saw Hobson score three of his four tries and No 8 Caylum Jansen cross for one try.
Hobson had been operating at No 8 previously but was equally effective in the front row, and he showed has energy and enterprise when Graeme overthrew at a line-out and he was able to boot the ball ahead to win the race to the line.
The Graemians lacked accuracy in their line-outs and this robbed them of clean possession. Late in the game when they were able to exert some pressure, hooker Lebo Mahasele darted over from a maul for a try, converted by Marcus Williams.
Grey led 19-0 at halftime, but paid the penalty for some indiscipline and a series of penalties against them stunted their chances of complete domination.
Still, when they got themselves into the right area of the field, they were able to take advantage through their forwards.
In the main curtain-raiser, Westville turned on the class against Dale and the match was virtually decided by halftime when they led 40-7.
The Dalians showed their potential in broken play to cross for one try in the first half and again early after the break, but they were never able to loosen Westville’s grip on the game.
Jeppe showed a superb defensive system to lay the foundation for their 33-5 win over St Andrew’s after leading 19-0 at halftime.
The Johannesburg outfit have been impressive this year and they regularly knocked the Andreans back in the tackle.
St Andrew’s, though, never stopped trying and they asked plenty of questions of the Jeppe side, particularly up front, in the second half, which resulted in them crossing for a try by hooker Joe Wostenholm.
But any mistakes were swiftly punished by Jeppe and an overthrow at a line-out saw centre Khuthadzo Rasivhaga being put into space and running 70 metres for a thrilling try under the posts.
Jeppe’s other tries came wing Leruo Dithagiso (2), flyhalf Matthew Coetzee and No 19 Bonga Nxumalo, with Coetzee adding four conversions.
In the day’s opening match St Charles College showed fine enterprise in running out 26-5 winners over Hudson Park, typified by the opening try when fullback Salmaan Mohammed tore through the Hudson defence to put away centre Okuhle Petri.
Hudson were guilty of some lapses in defence at times and were again split open in the second half when wing Matthew Ludick raced through for St Charles’ final try.
Brandwag were disappointed to lose in the closing minutes when St Stithians edged them 16-12 in a physical showdown.
Down 11-0, Brandwag hit back with spirit through tries by No 21 Keeran Kayster and wing Enzo Ketchim to lead 12-11 with the final hooter on the horizon.
But St Stithians, after missing a penalty from near the halfway with two minutes to go, then forced their way downfield once more and this time Keabetswe Mapukana was driven over for the winning try, with the final whistle blowing just seconds later.
Queen’s also suffered a late setback in a fluctuating battle with Durbanville.
The teams were locked at 15-15 midway through the second half before Queen’s took the lead with a try from a rolling maul to lead 22-15, only for their Western Cape opponents to hit back with a penalty and then a try to go ahead 25-22.
With only five minutes left, Queen’s were not able force their way back into the match.
In matches on the Pollock Oval, Parktown had to work hard for their 20-13 win over Ithembelihle and St John's College were too strong for Muir, winning 38-14.
