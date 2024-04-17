Fed-up clubs want rugby, not politics — EP chief
Union’s belated annual meeting on Saturday set to thrash out format for delayed Grand Challenge competition
Fed-up clubs are keen for the delayed EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition to kick off as soon as possible and are not interested in politics, EPRU president Gerald Antonie says.
Plans for the new season will be thrashed out when clubs gather for the union’s delayed annual meeting on Saturday...
