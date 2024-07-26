IN PICS | Olympics 2024 opening ceremony

The Paris Olympics 2024 has been officially launched with a unique opening ceremony.
A fleet of barges took the competitors on a 6km-stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers recreated some of the sports to be showcased in the Games on floating platforms.
It is the first time that an opening ceremony has taken place outside a stadium, adding to the headaches for a vast security operation, just hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network caused travel chaos across France.
A giant plume of blue, white and red smoke, resembling the French flag, was sent high above a bridge over the Seine and a winged man played accordion, as part of a show that included many postcard-like depictions of France, including a huge cancan line performed by Moulin Rouge dancers on the banks.
