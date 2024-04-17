Lack of finances threatens to derail SA teams’ Olympic dream
National hockey players desperate for funds to prepare properly for Paris
The SA hockey teams’ financial struggles with participating in the Olympics have resurfaced.
Having qualified this year for their sixth appearance at the Olympic Games, the women’s team must raise funds to fulfil their Paris 2024 dream and cover the build-up expenses before the July Games. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.