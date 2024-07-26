The schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27:
Equestrian
Alex Peternell — eventing individual dressage (9.30am).
Rowing
Paige Badenhorst — single scull heats (10.12am).
Judo
Geronay Whitebooi v Jacqueline Solis (Guatemala) — 48kg (10am - fifth on mat; second session 4pm to 7pm).
Swimming
Erin Gallagher (100m butterfly heats, 11am; semifinals from 8.30pm).
Skateboarding
Brandon Valjalo — street prelims (noon; final 5pm).
Hockey
Men: Netherlands v South Africa (12.45pm).
Badminton
Johanita Scholtz v Ga Eun Kim (Korea) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm).
Rugby sevens
Men’s semifinals: Blitzboks v France (3.30pm); bronze medal (7pm), gold medal (7.45pm).
Surfing (in Tahiti)
Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 1 (7pm).
Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 1 (11.48pm).
Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 27
Sports reporter
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27:
Equestrian
Alex Peternell — eventing individual dressage (9.30am).
Rowing
Paige Badenhorst — single scull heats (10.12am).
Judo
Geronay Whitebooi v Jacqueline Solis (Guatemala) — 48kg (10am - fifth on mat; second session 4pm to 7pm).
Swimming
Erin Gallagher (100m butterfly heats, 11am; semifinals from 8.30pm).
Skateboarding
Brandon Valjalo — street prelims (noon; final 5pm).
Hockey
Men: Netherlands v South Africa (12.45pm).
Badminton
Johanita Scholtz v Ga Eun Kim (Korea) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm).
Rugby sevens
Men’s semifinals: Blitzboks v France (3.30pm); bronze medal (7pm), gold medal (7.45pm).
Surfing (in Tahiti)
Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 1 (7pm).
Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 1 (11.48pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport