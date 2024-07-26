Sport

Olympic schedule: South Africans in action on July 27

26 July 2024
David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Selvyn Davids, scoring the Blitzboks' first try against New Zealand in their Paris Olympic quarterfinal at Stade de France on Thursday, will return to action in the semifinals on Saturday.
Selvyn Davids, scoring the Blitzboks' first try against New Zealand in their Paris Olympic quarterfinal at Stade de France on Thursday, will return to action in the semifinals on Saturday.
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The schedule of South Africans in action at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27:

Equestrian

Alex Peternell — eventing individual dressage (9.30am).

Rowing

Paige Badenhorst — single scull heats (10.12am).

Judo

Geronay Whitebooi v Jacqueline Solis (Guatemala) — 48kg (10am - fifth on mat; second session 4pm to 7pm).

Swimming

Erin Gallagher (100m butterfly heats, 11am; semifinals from 8.30pm).

Skateboarding

Brandon Valjalo — street prelims (noon; final 5pm).

Hockey

Men: Netherlands v South Africa (12.45pm).

Badminton

Johanita Scholtz v Ga Eun Kim (Korea) — women’s singles group play (not before 2.50pm).

Rugby sevens

Men’s semifinals: Blitzboks v France (3.30pm); bronze medal (7pm), gold medal (7.45pm).

Surfing (in Tahiti)

Jordy Smith, Matthew McGillivray — men’s round 1 (7pm).

Sarah Ann Baum — women’s round 1 (11.48pm).

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read