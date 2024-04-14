Elephants mauled by rampant Cheetahs in Bloem
EP woes continue with 59-26 thumping in SA Cup clash
EP's woes against top-tier Currie Cup Premier Division opposition continued when they were thumped 59-26 by the Cheetahs in a SA Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
The gulf in class between Currie Cup First Division and Premier Division sides was ruthlessly exposed by a rampant Cheetahs outfit that ran in nine tries...
