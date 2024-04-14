Four killed as their vehicle rolls into a car dealership, trapping them inside

Four people died when their BMW vehicle rolled several times, landing in a Toyota dealership near the M1 south on Empire road in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday.
Johannesburg EMS paramedics who responded to the scene said they found the white BMW 2 Series vehicle lying on its roof.
[The] four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. Four patients were confirmed dead on the scene by Gauteng EMS paramedics. The incident was handed over to the police and Johannesburg metro police department.
