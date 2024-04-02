Gardens see off Raiders in Saldanha Plate final
Safcol crowned champions for second time after beating Groot-Brakrivier
EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby champions Gardens beat Gauteng side Raiders 23-21 to win the Plate final at the Transnet Saldanha Super 8 Easter club rugby tournament on Monday.
After losing their opening match 14-11 against hosts Saldanha Bay on Thursday, Gardens bounced back with a big 53-17 win over Velddrif to reach the Plate final...
