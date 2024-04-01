Rugby

Wounded Elephants must pick themselves up before Eagles encounter, says Hermans

Premium
By George Byron - 01 April 2024

Battered and bruised after a 61-0 drubbing at the hands of the Pumas, EP must dust themselves down before they face the SWD Eagles on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans said.

It was one-way traffic at the Mbombela Stadium when the Pumas ripped EP’s defence apart in a one-sided second-round SA Cup clash on Friday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read