Bay firearms dealer hit hard by a case of mistaken identity
After rebuilding his reputation as a firearms dealer and training provider in Nelson Mandela Bay, a case of mistaken identity has dealt a Gqeberha businessman a heavy blow, he claims.
Arthur Webb’s name is synonymous with the Bay firearms industry, but he might be forced to take that name off the door at his new shop after his ex-wife’s arrest for her alleged involvement in providing guns to criminal operations across the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.