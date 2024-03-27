Elephants ready for tough Pumas clash, says Hermans
Team upbeat after 31-27 win over the Falcons last week
EP have fully embraced the daunting challenge of testing themselves against Currie Cup Premier Division outfit the Airlink Pumas in a second-round SA Cup clash on Friday, Elephants coach Rafiek Hermans said.
The Elephants will make the long journey to Mbombela with their tails up after they pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind 31-27 win over the Falcons in their opening game at the Wolfson Stadium last week...
