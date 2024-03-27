Gardens face Saldanha in opening Easter clash
Kariega club to fly EP flag at Super 8 tournament on West Coast
EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby champions Gardens will face hosts Saldanha Bay in their opening game when the Transnet Saldanha Super 8 Easter club rugby tournament kicks off on the West Coast on Thursday.
The Kariega club, who exited the EC Super 14 tournament when they were beaten by Despatch Oostelikes in the quarterfinals, are determined to keep EP's flag flying high...
