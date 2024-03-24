Rugby

Mass walkout mars Antonie’s crowning as EP Rugby president

SA Rugby deputy head appeals to clubs to now take province forward after unopposed appointment confirmed by auditors

Premium
24 March 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

There was drama when disgruntled clubs staged a mass walkout on Saturday before an announcement by auditors that Gerald Antonie would be the new, unopposed, permanent EP Rugby president.

Earlier there were signs of disharmony when members of EP’s executive left the top table to sit among the clubs when the hot-tempered annual meeting started...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read