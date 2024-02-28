Double header bonus for fans in Gqeberha, Despatch
Trying Stars eyeing Super 14 silverware
Fans can look forward to thrilling double-header action at the Adcock Stadium in Gqeberha and the De Wet Stadium in Despatch when the final group matches in the EP conference of the EC Super 14 tournament are contested on Saturday.
Because only three rounds are being played in the group stages, organisers decided neutral venues would be the fairest way for the final round to be contested...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.