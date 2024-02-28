×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Double header bonus for fans in Gqeberha, Despatch

Trying Stars eyeing Super 14 silverware

Premium
28 February 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Fans can look forward to thrilling double-header action at the Adcock Stadium in Gqeberha and the De Wet Stadium in Despatch when the final group matches in the EP conference of the EC Super 14 tournament are contested on Saturday.

Because only three rounds are being played in the group stages, organisers decided neutral venues would be the fairest way for the final round to be contested...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read