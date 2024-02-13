New EP executive bury hatchet at opening meeting
Super 14 club rugby tournament a crucial point on agenda
Past disputes and long-running feuds were cast aside when EP Rugby’s new-look executive opted to bury the hatchet and make a fresh start at their opening meeting held behind closed doors in Gqeberha on Saturday.
After a bitter power struggle that resulted in a revamped executive being voted into power last week, the meeting passed without incident as members put on a united front...
