Rugby

Arends to lead Elephants into battle against Madibaz

02 February 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

After much preseason debate, hard-running centre Riaan Arends has been named as EP’s new rugby captain and will lead the Elephants into battle against the Madibaz on Saturday.

This is the first of three warm-up matches EP will play before the new 10-team SA Cup provincial tournaments kick off on March 23...

Speech Bubbles

