The All Blacks will play 14 Tests in Scott Robertson's first season in charge, including a match against Fiji in southern California.
The Fiji clash in San Diego on July 19 comes a week after the All Blacks wrap up a two-Test series against England at Eden Park in Auckland.
The World Cup finalists kick off their 2024 schedule against Steve Borthwick's England in Dunedin on July 6 under the roofed Forsyth Barr stadium.
They later open their Rugby Championship title defence with back-to-back home tests against Argentina in Wellington on Aug. 10 and Eden Park a week later.
They will travel for back-to-back Tests against world champions SA in Johannesburg (August 31) and Cape Town (September 7).
“We are playing up on the highveld at Ellis Park and then down to Cape Town — they are iconic tests and I know a lot of Kiwis will be excited about that,” Robertson said in a statement.
“It is a great chance to find out about ourselves against the world champions.”
After playing Australia in Sydney (September 21) and Wellington (September 28) to round off the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks kick off their northern hemisphere tour against Japan in Yokohama on October 26.
They close the season with November internationals against England at Twickenham on November 2, Ireland (November 9), France (November 16) and Italy (November 23). — Reuters
All Blacks to play Fiji in San Diego in bumper schedule
Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images for Barbarians
