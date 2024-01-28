‘Lot of pride’ in performance as Blitzboks finish on a high in Perth

The Springbok Sevens finished their HSBC SVNS Perth campaign on a high by outplaying France for a 24-5 win in the fifth place playoff.

Argentina beat Australia 31-5 to wrap up their second successive tournament win and retain their place at the top of the standings. The Blitzboks are level in fourth place with Ireland after three tournaments, behind Australia and Fiji.

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo said the performance against France on Sunday morning does not make up for the 14-12 defeat to Fiji in the quarterfinal on Saturday, but the way the team concluded the tournament was pleasing.

“That result against Fiji again just showed the realities of this series — if you are only 1% off your game, your opponent gets a chance to beat you,” Ngcobo said.

“It was a tight one [against Fiji] and we did not get the bounce of the ball, but instead of letting our heads down, the guys bounced back today. There was a lot of pride in that performance against France.”