EP set to pull clubs out of troubled Super 14
Promised prize money, appearance fees, travelling costs for 2023 tournament still unpaid
Eastern Cape rugby will be turned upside down if the EP Rugby Union carry out a landscape-changing threat to withdraw its top clubs from the troubled cross-border EC Super 14 tournament if they don’t receive money owed to them by organisers.
EP Rugby’s acting president George Malgas said 2022’s beaten finalists Kruisfontein United were still waiting for payments of more than R150,000 from the Eastern Cape Sports Confederation...
