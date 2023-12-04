Fairest Cape beckons for Bright’s Motorsport team

Gqeberha’s Bright’s Motorsport team is revved to take part in the Livingstone Baths 8-Hour Endurance Race at Killarney International Raceway’s kart circuit on December 16.
The race that celebrates its 40th running in 2023 is the longest-running event on the Killarney International Raceway calendar and attracts a mixed range of riders, from seasoned professional superbike stars to up-and-coming rookies.
It is also one of the few remaining races that still uses a classic Le Mans style start where riders have to run across the pit-lane, jump onto their bikes, start their engines and set off.
The various classes that compete are NSF 100cc, 125 junior and senior, 80cc two-strokes, 125cc and 150cc four-strokes, and Chinese motorcycles.
Depending on weather and track conditions, competitors can expect to complete between 550 to 560 laps, with 2022’s fastest lap time 47.935 seconds.
Riders are only allowed to race for 35-minute stints, with a break of 10 minutes in-between, and a minimum number of pit stops predetermined by the number of riders entered in the team.
Another unique feature of the race is that in the event of a motorcycle breaking down and the rider withdrawing from the race, another team, consisting of two riders or more, may invite one of the riders to join their team to a maximum of four riders. Such rider will be limited to one team change only.
Team manager Sparky Bright said: “Powered by Shaun Benn Projects, Fuchs Lubricants, DSD Racing and Bright’s Motorsport, we will be sending a strong three-man squad to take up the challenge and our riders will be Dylan Grobler, our multiple CBR 150 JNR champion and current junior lap record holder at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
“And Craig Benn, who as a rookie this season finished third overall in the 150cc Clubman class, and rounding up the rider line-up will be Oliver McKay, who is a very quick 600cc and 150cc rider and now holds the 150cc senior lap record at Aldo Scribante Raceway.”
The team will be managed by Daniel Bright, a seasoned endurance driver and coach to Grobler and Benn.
Bright also recently went on to take his third Endurance Championship for cars at Aldo Scribante for the 2023 season.
“We look forward to this challenge and letting our junior riders experience other race circuits in SA.
“We have put together a strong team of riders and I have no doubt they will be super competitive,” Daniel Bright said.
HeraldLIVE
Fairest Cape beckons for Bright’s Motorsport team
Young guns to take on Livingstone Baths 8-Hour Endurance Race
Image: ASHLEY GARDINER TEN28
HeraldLIVE
