Elephants name 42-man SA Cup training squad

Mix of up-and-coming and experienced players puts team in better position this season, says Hermans

28 November 2023
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP’s Elephants have named a training squad of 42 players to compete in a new 10-team provincial SA Cup rugby tournament which kicks off in February.

Apart from a number of experienced hardheads, the squad also features several up-and-coming young players who shone in the 2023 EPRU Grand Challenge club competition...

