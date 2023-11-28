Elephants name 42-man SA Cup training squad
Mix of up-and-coming and experienced players puts team in better position this season, says Hermans
EP’s Elephants have named a training squad of 42 players to compete in a new 10-team provincial SA Cup rugby tournament which kicks off in February.
Apart from a number of experienced hardheads, the squad also features several up-and-coming young players who shone in the 2023 EPRU Grand Challenge club competition...
