Lions planning to claw Stormers in URC opener
Loose forward Tshituka expecting a tough battle at Ellis Park
The Lions must stick to their processes if they want to topple the Stormers in a contest that has all the ingredients needed to produce a thriller at Ellis Park on Saturday, loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka says.
He says the Lions are expecting a tough opening United Rugby Championship duel against a formidable Stormers line-up who will be primed for battle (kick-off 4.05pm)...
