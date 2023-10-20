×

Soccer

Stellies are tough, but Chippa will match them — Mammila

Players ready to win Carling Knockout Cup, says upbeat coach

20 October 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is confident his players will match up to their tricky Stellenbosch opponents when they meet in the Carling Knockout Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Chippa are back in action after enjoying a two-week international break...

