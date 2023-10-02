Gardens’ derby win moment to cherish, says president
Dark horses burst Progress’ bubble
Coming back after a long four-week layoff and then toppling champions Progress in Saturday’s Grand Challenge club rugby semifinal was a moment for his club to cherish, Gardens president Johnny George said.
Rated as the dark horses in the tournament, Gardens shocked a capacity crowd at the Central Field in Kariega when they burst Progress’ bubble with a stunning 15-12 victory...
