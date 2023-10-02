St Marks Community School: Nurturing future leaders

Your child deserves the opportunity to be academically, emotionally and spiritually equipped to face the various challenges of modern society.

St Marks Community School has every learner’s best interest at heart. The school’s formidable and dedicated teaching staff, led by equally passionate leaders, understands the need to stimulate a learner’s interest to pursue goals that will lead to a successful and purposeful future.

Though the school’s ethos is Christian, it provides a balanced worldview in helping learners make sound life choices to develop moral values, establish essential character building-blocks and achieve their academic goals.

St Marks Community School is registered with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and has achieved a 100% matric pass rate for more than two decades.

Next year, the school will celebrate its 25th birthday and is grateful to all role players for their support.

This article was sponsored by St Marks Community School.