Bok win over All Blacks means nothing — Reinach
Still a lot of work to be done and focus now on training for first World Cup encounter, says scrumhalf
Though it was satisfying to thrash the All Blacks in a high-profile warm-up in London, the victory actually counted for nothing, Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach says.
The rampant Boks sent out a warning to their World Cup rivals when they registered a record 35-7 win over the Kiwis in front of a sell-out crowd of 82,000 in London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.