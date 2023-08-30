Man killed in motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old man was killed on Tuesday when his motorbike crashed into a barrier on the N2 near Cotswold.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 8pm when André Lubbe lost control of his bike at the split from the N2 into Cape Road.
“The bike collided into the barrier of the bridge,” she said.
“[His] body was found at the bottom of the bridge.”
She said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.
