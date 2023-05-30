Bok golden World Cup ticket up for grabs
Erasmus says Springbok brains trust still figuring out final 33-man squad
Premium
By George Byron - 30 May 2023
Speculation about who will get the golden ticket to play for the Springboks at the World Cup has kicked off and SA’s outspoken director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has entered the debate.
Erasmus says the Bok brains trust are not sure yet and much soul-searching will be done before the final 33-man squad is named on August 8...
Bok golden World Cup ticket up for grabs
Erasmus says Springbok brains trust still figuring out final 33-man squad
Speculation about who will get the golden ticket to play for the Springboks at the World Cup has kicked off and SA’s outspoken director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has entered the debate.
Erasmus says the Bok brains trust are not sure yet and much soul-searching will be done before the final 33-man squad is named on August 8...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer