VW Health Care Run adds exciting new distance

The Volkswagen Health Care Run has returned bigger and better in 2024 with the addition of a new and exciting distance.
Previously the popular race comprised a 5km and a 10km run, but now the race organisers have added a 21km race to to mix.
The race organiser, Christopher Bruintjies of the Volkswagen Athletics Club, said though the primary mission of the race was to encourage the company’s employees, it was also open to the community.
The race will take place on May 11. It will start and finish at the VW People Pavilion in Kariega.
The 21km and 10km will start at 7am and the 5km race at 7.10am.
“We have developed new routes for the 10km and 21km races which have been approved by Eastern Province Athletics.
“Also, what is new this year is that in all three events those participating will have the opportunity to run through the plant.”
“In the past, we had only the 5km participants run through the plant, but this year all three distances will have an opportunity to do so
“We have been doing this annual race now for 16 years, missing out in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.
“We had an average of just more than 400 participants.
“But last year, which was the first year where we incorporated the additional group event, our participants shot up to 1,115.
“This year we are hoping to get higher numbers.
“We plan to have more than 1,500 participants because of the success of the event in 2023.
“We are presenting the race under the banner of EPA so it is open to everyone.
“This year we have also managed to get our Premium Prestige status.”
Entry forms are available online at Webtickets, and at Brian Bands Sports in Gqeberha and UD Sports in Kariega.
The entry fee for the 10km is R100, the 21km is R150 and the 5km R30.
