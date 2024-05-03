Injury and suspension headaches as Chippa prepare for cup semi
Chilli Boys brace for tough game against Pirates after back-to-back league defeats
Injuries and suspensions are the biggest cause of headaches in the Chippa United camp as the team prepare for the much-anticipated Nedbank Cup semifinal fixture.
The Gqeberha-based side will play defending champions Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm) for a chance of a spot in the final...
