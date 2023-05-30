×

Leisure

'She said she wanted to rest' — Inside actress Marietjie Bothma's last moments

30 May 2023
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Marietjie Bothma has died.
Image: Instagram/ Marietjie Bothma

Two weeks ago, actress and radio host Marietjie Bothma travelled from her home in Thembisa to her close friend Thabang Mochela's home in the Vaal to “rest”. Little did they know they would be spending their last days together.

Bothma, popularly known as Intombi Yomzulu, died on Monday at Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging after suffering a short illness. She was 40 years old.

She captured the heart of the nation when she appeared in a pie advert and the hearts of many with her ability to speak fluent Zulu and other South African languages. She featured on some of Mzansi's biggest soapies, and spoke at former president Jacob Zuma's inauguration ceremony.

Mochela, who transported the media personality to hospital, said she was struggling to come to terms with her friend's death. She recounted feeding and bathing the star before her death.

“I was the one taking care of her while she was sick, and my kids also played a very big role in taking care of their auntie. I took her to the hospital and they tried their best before she passed away in the morning.

“I never expected this so soon. I never thought things would turn out this way,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Bothma is survived by her daughter Klariez and son Brandon, who were left “very heartbroken” by their mother's death.

Josias Dos Moleele, Marietjie Bothma and Sello Sebotsane in 'Call Us Crazy'
Image: Supplied

As tributes poured in for Bothma, Mochela said she hoped Mzansi would remember her friend's contribution to the entertainment industry.

“She was a bubbly person. She was Intombi Yomzulu even though she was white. She loved everybody, she was a straight talker, and such a fun person. I want people to remember her as Marietjie who loved everyone irrespective of their colour.

“She loved the black culture. She was like a black woman with white skin. She was always helpful and treated everyone equally towards everyone around her and was a very hard-working person who always wanted to bring the best out of everything she was involved in.”

