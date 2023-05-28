Hunt on for new Garden Route talent
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 28 May 2023
Popular Garden Route entertainment company Tshisa Talent is hoping to discover new talent during the African Waves Arts Festival in Plettenberg Bay this September.
The NGO aims to empower, educate and develop local artists from disadvantaged communities through workshops and mentoring...
