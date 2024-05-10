July’s passion for football drives Ebhayi’s success
President aims to turn club into full-on soccer academy
A former professional player, Bruce July's love and passion for football development have proven to be the driving force behind the success of Ebhayi Football Club.
July, who is president of Ebhayi, now aims to elevate the club to be a full-on soccer academy that will not only groom talented young aspiring soccer players in the metro but will cater to the entire Eastern Cape...
