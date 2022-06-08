EP Rugby moves to quell speculation over Manana resignation
Union not aware of any differences between general manager and Cannon, says acting deputy president
EP Rugby has moved to quell mounting speculation that Thando Manana’s shock resignation as general manager of the rugby union was because of differences with outspoken president Maasdorp Cannon, who is facing eight SA Rugby disciplinary charges.
The union’s acting deputy president, George Malgas, said EP were unaware of Manana’s reasons for leaving and knew of no differences between him and Cannon...
