'As if your abuse was not enough' — SK Khoza's ex-fiancée Ayanda speaks out

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza's ex-fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane has broken her silence about her alleged abuse in the hands of the actor.

This after SK's Instagram Live interview on Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-in, speaking about his relationship with Ayanda, made the rounds on social media.

The former The Queen actor and Ayanda's failed relationship is laced with abuse allegations, arrests and legal battles.

Ayanda took to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, saying she could not hold back any longer as her alleged abuser kept parading as innocent.

In the post, Ayanda shared texts between the former couple and images showing the injuries she allegedly suffered at the hands of SK as well as legal papers from SK's lawyer asking for mediation, explaining why she dropped the charges.

“I only dropped the charges because he asked for mediation and there’s the letter from his lawyer. My lawyer was communicating with me and told me I'll go to court only when I’m needed and that was when I went to sign that I agree for the meditation.”

She felt the interview and constant comments on the matter by SK were emotionally abusive and alluded there was a truth she could unveil that would shock Mzansi.

“I suffered all of this because I asked for help in dealing with his abuse that led to my miscarriage and the other side of his life that I found out about. It’s weird how with every person he's been with, they are portrayed as crazy and yena he has proof, but is just not that person to expose them, as he now says about me.

“Even if they were crazy, you drove them to that point. Talk about screen shots. I got more from everyone who finally also came up and showed me what was going on.”

Ayanda said she had tried to remain silent on the matter and deal with it privately.

“As if your abuse was not enough. Now you want to dictate how I should heal and handle this by asking why I didn’t talk or come out to talk about this. I’ve been trying to deal with this privately and the way I see best fit for me, not for clout.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Ayanda for comment, but she had not responded by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should she respond.