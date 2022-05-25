Rampant EP can score from anywhere, says Mattheus

Elephants up for a fight against Griffons in Gqeberha

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Thanks to an explosive back division, EP’s rampant Elephants have the ability to score tries from anywhere when they face arch-rivals the Griffons on Saturday, EP skipper Garrick Mattheus says.



If EP can subdue a strong Griffons side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, they will have achieved their goal of winning promotion to the top tier Carling Currie Cup Premier Division...