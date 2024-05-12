Harlequins bounce back with vital Top 12 win
Quins looking to build on third-round success when they travel to face in-form Park
Harlequins got their Score EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby campaign back on track when they beat Joubertina United 15-7 in a hard-fought clash on Saturday.
After slumping to a 33-20 defeat to Brumbies last week, Harlequins returned to winning ways in front of their passionate home supporters at the Adcock Stadium...
