Boks ready for big challenge from Welsh pack — Ox
We have good systems in place and a plan to counter them, says Nche
The Springboks must stick together and work in unison if they want to neutralise a crafty Welsh pack who are disruptive in the set pieces, prop Ox Nche says.
A ferocious battle is expected among the forwards and the Boks are hoping their more experienced pack are able to subdue their Welsh counterparts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday (kickoff 4.15pm)...
