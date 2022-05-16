Kolisi humbled by Grey sports field renaming honour
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has his own piece of history at Grey High School after its famous Philip Field was renamed in his honour on Saturday.
The flanker, who matriculated from the school in 2009, was greeted by rapturous applause as he made his way onto the newly named Kolisi Field to unveil the plaque that carries his name...
