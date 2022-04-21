Elephants face must-win game against Boland in Ceres
EP desperate to put Eastern Cape rugby back on the map
Saturday’s clash against a combative Boland Cavaliers outfit in Ceres on Saturday is a must-win game for EP if they want to be in the mix for Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.
In recent years there have been many false dawns but under new coach Dumisani Mhani there is renewed optimism EP have assembled a squad capable of putting Eastern Cape rugby back on the map...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.