Elephants face must-win game against Boland in Ceres

EP desperate to put Eastern Cape rugby back on the map

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Saturday’s clash against a combative Boland Cavaliers outfit in Ceres on Saturday is a must-win game for EP if they want to be in the mix for Carling Currie Cup Premier Division promotion.



In recent years there have been many false dawns but under new coach Dumisani Mhani there is renewed optimism EP have assembled a squad capable of putting Eastern Cape rugby back on the map...