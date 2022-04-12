SA Rugby needs radical overhaul, says Gidane

Dealing with racism, equitable distribution of income top priorities for EP acting vice-president

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



SA Rugby needs a radical overhaul from top to bottom if it wants to grow the game at all levels and increase revenue streams, EP Rugby Union’s acting vice-president Mbulelo Gidane says.



Gidane has released a detailed campaign manifesto which he hopes will win support from rival unions in his surprise bid to topple Mark Alexander as president of the SA Rugby Union...