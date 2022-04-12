WATCH | Canoeing and surfing in Durban floods

Durban father and son Colin and Joshua Simpkins found an opportunity to canoe in a massive pool of water when heavy rain hit their suburb on Monday.

The pair headed to flooded Virginia Circle in Durban North, where they paddled to the delight of passers-by.

“We live less than 100m from the circle. We are both canoeists. My son arrived home from school and told me the centre of the circle was full of water. We grabbed our canoes and walked over for some fun,” Simpkins told TimesLIVE.